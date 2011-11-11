Nov 11 (Reuters) -
KATO SANGYO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 42.00 yen 37.00 yen
-Q2 div 17.00 yen 17.00 yen
NOTE - Kato Sangyo Co Ltd is a leading food wholesaler.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9869.TK1.