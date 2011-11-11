Nov 11 (Reuters) -
TOHOKU BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 7.66
7.37 13.10
(+3.9 pct) (-2.3 pct) (-5.6%)
Recurring 1.10 598 mln 1.20
(+83.2 pct) (+10.6 pct)
(+0.3%) Net 729 mln
316 mln 700 mln (+130.9
pct) (+9.1 pct) EPS
Y7.69 Y3.33 Y7.38
Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50
-Q4 div Y2.50
Y2.50
NOTE - Tohoku Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8349.TK1.