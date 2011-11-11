Nov 11 (Reuters) -

TOHOKU BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 7.66 7.37 13.10 (+3.9 pct) (-2.3 pct) (-5.6%) Recurring 1.10 598 mln 1.20

(+83.2 pct) (+10.6 pct)

(+0.3%) Net 729 mln 316 mln 700 mln (+130.9 pct) (+9.1 pct) EPS

Y7.69 Y3.33 Y7.38

Annual div Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50

-Q4 div Y2.50

Y2.50

NOTE - Tohoku Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

