Nov 11 (Reuters) -
HORAI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Revenues 4.99 5.55 5.41
2.32 (-10.2 pct) (-5.1 pct)
(+8.4%) (-2.7%)
Operating 190 mln 454 mln 400 mln
10 mln
(-58.1 pct) (-1.0 pct) (+109.8%)
(-60.9%)
Recurring 407 mln 804 mln 530 mln
80 mln
(-49.4 pct) (-9.9 pct) (+30.2%)
(-36.7%)
Net 248 mln 503 mln 340 mln
50 mln
(-50.7 pct) (-6.5 pct) (+37.1%)
(-17.0%)
EPS Y17.73 Y35.97 Y24.31
Y3.57
Shares 14 mln 14 mln
Annual div Y5.00 Y5.00
Y5.00 -Q2 div nil
nil nil -Q4 div
Y5.00 Y5.00 Y5.00
NOTE - Horai Co Ltd is engaged in sale of non-life
insurance policies and management of real estates.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9679.TK1.