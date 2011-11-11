Nov 11 (Reuters) -

HORAI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Revenues 4.99 5.55 5.41

2.32 (-10.2 pct) (-5.1 pct)

(+8.4%) (-2.7%) Operating 190 mln 454 mln 400 mln

10 mln

(-58.1 pct) (-1.0 pct) (+109.8%)

(-60.9%) Recurring 407 mln 804 mln 530 mln

80 mln

(-49.4 pct) (-9.9 pct) (+30.2%)

(-36.7%) Net 248 mln 503 mln 340 mln

50 mln

(-50.7 pct) (-6.5 pct) (+37.1%)

(-17.0%) EPS Y17.73 Y35.97 Y24.31

Y3.57 Shares 14 mln 14 mln

Annual div Y5.00 Y5.00

Y5.00 -Q2 div nil

nil nil -Q4 div Y5.00 Y5.00 Y5.00

NOTE - Horai Co Ltd is engaged in sale of non-life insurance policies and management of real estates.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

