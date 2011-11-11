Nov 11 (Reuters) -

MORITEX CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 11.39 6.17 11.40

5.40

(+0.1%) (-2.4%) Operating 812 mln 501 mln 800 mln

300 mln

(-1.6%)

(-26.7%) Recurring 759 mln 495 mln 790 mln

295 mln

(+4.1%)

(-29.8%) Net 535 mln 331 mln 750 mln

275 mln

(+40.0%)

(-21.9%) EPS Y38.45 Y23.83 Y53.83

Y19.74 EPS Y23.82

Annual div nil nil

nil -Q2 div nil

nil -Q4 div nil nil nil

NOTE - Moritex Corp is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

