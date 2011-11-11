Nov 11 (Reuters) -

DAIWA HEAVY INDUSTRY CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

3.69 2.89 5.00

(+27.8 pct) (-13.6 pct) Operating loss 204 mln loss 320 mln loss 290 mln Recurring loss 152 mln loss 261 mln loss 220 mln Net loss 180 mln loss 290 mln loss 250 mln EPS loss Y13.35 loss Y21.40 loss Y18.44

NOTE - Daiwa Heavy Industry Co Ltd is an independent cast manufacturer.

