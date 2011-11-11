Egyptians ditch imports and buy local as pound sinks
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
FUJI TECHNICA & MIYAZU INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.21 2.81 10.00 (+121.4 pct) (-65.2 pct) (+60.8%) Operating prft 177 mln loss 1.23 loss 800 mln
Recurring prft 135 mln loss 1.33 loss 900 mln Net prft 241 mln loss 2.04 loss 900 mln EPS prft Y78.42 loss Y253.91 loss Y292.10 Diluted
EPS Y14.80
Annual div
nil nil -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Fuji Technica & Miyazu Inc is a maker of presses and molds for automobile parts.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6476.TK1.
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest