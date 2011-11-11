Nov 11 (Reuters) -

FUJI TECHNICA & MIYAZU INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.21 2.81 10.00 (+121.4 pct) (-65.2 pct) (+60.8%) Operating prft 177 mln loss 1.23 loss 800 mln

Recurring prft 135 mln loss 1.33 loss 900 mln Net prft 241 mln loss 2.04 loss 900 mln EPS prft Y78.42 loss Y253.91 loss Y292.10 Diluted

EPS Y14.80

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Fuji Technica & Miyazu Inc is a maker of presses and molds for automobile parts.

