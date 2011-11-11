Nov 11 (Reuters) -

INTERTRADE CO. LTD.

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 3.32 3.85 3.30

1.60 (-13.6 pct) (-26.5 pct)

(+99.3%) (+86.9%) Operating prft 52 mln loss 254 mln prft 110 mln loss 115 mln

(+209.8%)

Recurring prft 39 mln loss 285 mln

Net prft 142 mln loss 893 mln prft 95 mln loss 122 mln

(+66.7%)

EPS prft Y2,042.50 loss Y12,854.24 prft Y1,322.25 loss Y1,698.05 Diluted EPS Y2,013.57

Annual div nil

nil Y300.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div

nil nil Y300.00

NOTE - Intertrade Co. Ltd. develops IT systems for financial institutions.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3747.TK1.