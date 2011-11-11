Nov 11 (Reuters) -

JAPAN FOOD AND LIQUOR ALLIANCE INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 1.56 1.91 1.55

780 mln

(-18.3 pct) (-0.1 pct) (-0.5%)

(+2.0%) Operating 535 mln 539 mln

(-0.6 pct) (+74.0 pct)

Recurring 237 mln 268 mln 190 mln 100 mln

(-11.6 pct) (+269.5 pct) (-20.0%)

(-3.1%) Net 361 mln 152 mln 50 mln

30 mln

(+136.4 pct) (-86.2%)

(-17.6%) EPS Y5.31 Y2.25 Y0.74

Y0.44 Annual div nil nil

-Q4 div nil nil

NOTE - Japan Food and Liquor Alliance Inc is a soy sauce, seasoning maker.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

