Nov 11 (Reuters) -
JAPAN FOOD AND LIQUOR ALLIANCE INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 1.56 1.91 1.55
780 mln
(-18.3 pct) (-0.1 pct) (-0.5%)
(+2.0%)
Operating 535 mln 539 mln
(-0.6 pct) (+74.0 pct)
Recurring 237 mln
268 mln 190 mln 100 mln
(-11.6 pct) (+269.5 pct) (-20.0%)
(-3.1%)
Net 361 mln 152 mln 50 mln
30 mln
(+136.4 pct) (-86.2%)
(-17.6%)
EPS Y5.31 Y2.25 Y0.74
Y0.44
Annual div nil nil
-Q4 div nil nil
NOTE - Japan Food and Liquor Alliance Inc is a soy sauce,
seasoning maker.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2538.TK1.