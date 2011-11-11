Nov 11 (Reuters) -

NIPPON DENWA SHISETSU CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 33.36 33.29 65.00 (+0.2 pct) (+8.4 pct) (-7.7%) Operating 372 mln 519 mln 1.20

(-28.3 pct) (-39.3%) Recurring 505 mln 698 mln 1.40 (-27.7 pct) (-39.7%) Net

475 mln 378 mln 700 mln

(+25.6 pct) (-38.0%) EPS Y8.04 Y6.39 Y11.84 Diluted EPS

Y7.89 Y6.28 Annual div -Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00

NOTE - Nippon Denwa Shisetsu Co Ltd is a telecom engineering firm.

