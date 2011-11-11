Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SANYO ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 22.95 24.11 46.79 (-4.8 pct) (-3.0 pct) (-5.4%) Operating 2.29 2.22 3.51

(+3.4 pct) (+8.5 pct) (-17.9%) Recurring 2.15 2.04 2.91 (+5.2 pct) (+17.1 pct) (-24.9%) Net

1.22 977 mln 1.50

(+24.6 pct) (+4.8 pct) (+6.9%) EPS Y10.95 Y8.79 Y13.52 Annual div

Y4.00 Y4.00 -Q2 div Y2.00 Y2.00

-Q4 div Y2.00

Y2.00

NOTE - Sanyo Electric Railway Co Ltd is a regional railway company.

