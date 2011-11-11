Nov 11 (Reuters) -

MONEYSQUARE JAPAN INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO

H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales

1.41 870 mln

(+62.3 pct) (+62.5 pct) Operating 335 mln 52 mln

(+538.0 pct) Recurring 330 mln 44 mln

(+640.5 pct) Net

190 mln 17 mln

(+1012.7 pct) EPS

Y3,851.63 Y342.63 Shares

54,591 54,591 Annual div -Q2 div nil nil

NOTE - MoneySquare Japan Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

