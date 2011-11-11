Nov 11 (Reuters) -
MONEYSQUARE JAPAN INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO
H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales
1.41 870 mln
(+62.3 pct) (+62.5 pct)
Operating 335 mln 52 mln
(+538.0 pct)
Recurring 330 mln 44 mln
(+640.5 pct) Net
190 mln 17 mln
(+1012.7 pct) EPS
Y3,851.63 Y342.63 Shares
54,591 54,591 Annual div -Q2
div nil nil
NOTE - MoneySquare Japan Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8728.TK1.