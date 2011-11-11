Nov 11 (Reuters) -

INOUE KINZOKU KOGYO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.87 3.40 17.50 (+101.9 pct) (-4.6 pct) (+91.6%) Operating 680 mln 84 mln 1.20

(+701.1 pct) (+3.7 pct) (+164.1%) Recurring 697 mln 92 mln 1.20 (+656.3 pct) (-1.3 pct) (+155.1%) Net

prft 392 mln loss 8 mln prft 700 mln

(+197.4%)

EPS prft Y37.04 loss Y0.80 prft Y66.05 Shares 11 mln 11 mln Annual div

Y8.00 Y7.50 -Q2 div Y4.00 Y2.50

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y4.00

NOTE - Inoue Kinzoku Kogyo Co Ltd manufactures floating dryers and heat-treatment machines.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6246.TK1.