Aug 11 (Reuters) -

SEKISUI MACHINERY CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.61 873 mln 3.10 6.20 (+84.2 pct) (-16.5 pct) Operating loss 128 mln loss 178 mln loss 140 mln loss 80 mln Recurring loss 128 mln loss 169 mln loss 140 mln loss 90 mln Net loss 694 mln loss 165 mln loss 910 mln loss 870 mln EPS loss Y74.83 loss Y17.83 loss Y98.09 loss Y93.78

NOTE - Sekisui Machinery Co Ltd is a leading manufacturer of metal molds for plastic molding.

