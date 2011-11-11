Nov 11 (Reuters) -
OIE SANGYO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 32.81
31.63 67.30
(+3.7 pct) (+2.0 pct) (+6.6%)
Operating 278 mln 313 mln 673 mln
(-11.1 pct) (+14.6 pct)
(+21.4%) Recurring 315 mln
305 mln 673 mln (+3.4
pct) (+0.5 pct) (+12.0%) Net
135 mln 100 mln 350 mln
(+35.4 pct) (-23.6 pct)
(+49.1%) EPS Y14.68
Y10.84 Y37.83 Shares 9
mln 9 mln Annual div
Y18.00
Y18.00
-Q2 div Y9.00 Y9.00
-Q4 div Y9.00
Y9.00
NOTE - Oie Sangyo Co Ltd is a major wholesaler of
commercial-use foods.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
