Nov 11 (Reuters) -

OIE SANGYO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 32.81 31.63 67.30 (+3.7 pct) (+2.0 pct) (+6.6%) Operating 278 mln 313 mln 673 mln

(-11.1 pct) (+14.6 pct) (+21.4%) Recurring 315 mln 305 mln 673 mln (+3.4 pct) (+0.5 pct) (+12.0%) Net

135 mln 100 mln 350 mln

(+35.4 pct) (-23.6 pct) (+49.1%) EPS Y14.68 Y10.84 Y37.83 Shares 9 mln 9 mln Annual div

Y18.00 Y18.00 -Q2 div Y9.00 Y9.00

-Q4 div Y9.00

Y9.00

NOTE - Oie Sangyo Co Ltd is a major wholesaler of commercial-use foods.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

