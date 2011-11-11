Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SANSEI YUSOKI CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.32 5.47 13.60 (-2.7 pct) (+1.2 pct) (+2.2%) Operating 87 mln 464 mln 1.05

(-81.1 pct) (-33.1 pct) (-23.6%) Recurring 233 mln 538 mln 1.20 (-56.7 pct) (-41.2 pct) (-25.3%) Net

213 mln 231 mln 700 mln

(-7.8 pct) (-48.2 pct) (+43.0%) EPS Y13.16 Y14.27 Y43.13 Annual div

Y14.00 Y14.00 -Q2 div Y7.00 Y7.00

-Q4 div Y7.00

Y7.00

NOTE - Sansei Yusoki Co LTd is a leading maker of stage mechanisms and amusement equipment.

