NAKANISHI INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
16.40 16.53 22.49
(-0.8 pct) (+14.3 pct)
Operating 5.35 5.89 6.97
(-9.2 pct) (+34.8 pct)
Recurring 5.15 5.59 7.11
(-7.9 pct) (+13.3 pct) Net
3.46 3.61 4.78
(-4.0 pct) (+12.9 pct) EPS
Y573.95 Y587.99 Y780.44
Diluted EPS Y573.77 Y587.94
NOTE - Nakanishi Inc is the full company name.
