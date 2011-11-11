Nov 11 (Reuters) -

ODAWARA AUTO-MACHINE MFG CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

1.32 1.06 1.90

(+23.8 pct) (-54.1 pct) Operating loss 142 mln loss 167 mln loss 99 mln Recurring loss 108 mln loss 105 mln loss 62 mln Net loss 71 mln loss 76 mln loss 43 mln EPS loss Y46.70 loss Y49.97 loss Y28.50

NOTE - Odawara Auto-Machine Mfg Co Ltd is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7314.TK1.