NIPPON ENGINEERING CONSULTANT CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

9.28 10.80 10.00

(-14.1 pct) (+7.9 pct) (+7.8%) Operating loss 99 mln prft 305 mln prft 300 mln

(+339.6 pct) Recurring loss 119 mln prft 283 mln prft 280 mln Net loss 206 mln prft 42 mln prft 100 mln EPS loss Y26.95 prft Y5.49 prft Y13.06 Shares 8 mln 8 mln Annual div Y5.00 Y6.00 Y6.00 -Q4 div Y5.00 Y6.00 Y6.00

NOTE - Nippon Engineering Consultant Corp is an engineering consultant specialising in road and bridge construction.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

