BRIEF-Jordan Telecommunications FY profit rises
* FY net profit 18.1 million dinars versus 16.1 million dinars year ago
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
S-K-I CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 14.85 14.54 15.58
8.07 (+2.2 pct) (+2.7 pct)
(+4.9%) (+6.1%) Operating 590 mln 879 mln
(-32.9 pct) (+3.2 pct)
Recurring 591 mln 863 mln 600 mln 353 mln
(-31.4 pct) (+1.1 pct) (+1.4%)
(-5.7%) Net 279 mln 404 mln 280 mln
160 mln
(-30.8 pct) (+7.2 pct) (+0.1%)
(-6.7%) EPS Y25.77 Y37.27 Y25.79
Y14.74 Annual div Y10.00 Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div Y10.00 Y10.00 Y10.00
NOTE - S-K-I Corp is a mobile phone dealership.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9446.TK1.
* FY net profit 18.1 million dinars versus 16.1 million dinars year ago
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest