Nov 11 (Reuters) -

S-K-I CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 14.85 14.54 15.58

8.07 (+2.2 pct) (+2.7 pct)

(+4.9%) (+6.1%) Operating 590 mln 879 mln

(-32.9 pct) (+3.2 pct)

Recurring 591 mln 863 mln 600 mln 353 mln

(-31.4 pct) (+1.1 pct) (+1.4%)

(-5.7%) Net 279 mln 404 mln 280 mln

160 mln

(-30.8 pct) (+7.2 pct) (+0.1%)

(-6.7%) EPS Y25.77 Y37.27 Y25.79

Y14.74 Annual div Y10.00 Y10.00 Y10.00

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y10.00 Y10.00 Y10.00

NOTE - S-K-I Corp is a mobile phone dealership.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

