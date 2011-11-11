Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SANKI ENGINEERING CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 57.97 62.93 155.00 (-7.9 pct) (+1.0 pct) (+2.1%) Operating loss 2.36 loss 814 mln prft 2.50 (-35.0%) Recurring loss 2.29 loss 554 mln prft 2.70

(-36.3%) Net

loss 1.74 loss 613 mln prft 1.40

(-34.1%)

EPS loss Y24.27 loss Y8.56 prft Y19.57 Annual div

Y15.00 Y15.00 -Q2 div Y7.50 Y7.50

-Q4 div Y7.50

Y7.50

NOTE - Sanki Engineering Co Ltd is a major building systems installation firm.

