ADVANCE CREATE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Revenues 7.04 6.51 7.00

3.45 (+8.3 pct) (+5.1 pct)

(-0.6%) (-11.0%) Operating 1.20 793 mln

(+50.9 pct) (+1.6 pct)

Recurring 1.13 694 mln 970 mln 400 mln

(+62.6 pct) (+13.2 pct) (-14.0%)

(-57.1%) Net 293 mln 563 mln 542 mln

240 mln

(-47.9 pct) (+50.1 pct) (+84.6%)

(+584.2%) EPS Y2,724.19 Y5,146.77 Y50.82

Y22.50 Diluted EPS Y2,683.54 Y5,124.84

Annual div Y3,000.00 Y3,000.00 Y30.00 -Q2 div Y1,500.00 Y1,500.00 Y15.00 -Q4 div Y1,500.00 Y1,500.00 Y15.00

NOTE - Advance Create Co Ltd runs agencies that sell casualty and nursing-care insurance policies.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

