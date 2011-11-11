Nov 11 (Reuters) -
ADVANCE CREATE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Revenues 7.04 6.51 7.00
3.45 (+8.3 pct) (+5.1 pct)
(-0.6%) (-11.0%)
Operating 1.20 793 mln
(+50.9 pct) (+1.6 pct)
Recurring 1.13
694 mln 970 mln 400 mln
(+62.6 pct) (+13.2 pct) (-14.0%)
(-57.1%)
Net 293 mln 563 mln 542 mln
240 mln
(-47.9 pct) (+50.1 pct) (+84.6%)
(+584.2%)
EPS Y2,724.19 Y5,146.77 Y50.82
Y22.50
Diluted EPS Y2,683.54 Y5,124.84
Annual div Y3,000.00
Y3,000.00 Y30.00 -Q2 div
Y1,500.00 Y1,500.00 Y15.00 -Q4
div Y1,500.00 Y1,500.00 Y15.00
NOTE - Advance Create Co Ltd runs agencies that sell
casualty and nursing-care insurance policies.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
