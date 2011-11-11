Nov 11 (Reuters) -

A.C HOLDINGS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 260 mln 251 mln Operating loss 288 mln loss 296 mln Recurring loss 405 mln loss 408 mln Net loss 673 mln loss 103 mln

NOTE - A.C Holdings Co Ltd is a contractor for underground civil engineering works. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1783.TK1.