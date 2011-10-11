BRIEF-Daewon Pharmaceutical to pay annual dividend as 260 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 260 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
ECI INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
May 31, 2011 May 31, 2010 May 31, 2012 Nov 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 148 mln 327 mln 441 mln
283 mln
(-54.5 pct) (+5.4 pct) (+337.8%)
(+751.8%) Operating loss 578 mln loss 703 mln loss 225 mln loss 25 mln Recurring loss 578 mln loss 749 mln loss 239 mln loss 33 mln Net loss 788 mln loss 780 mln loss 263 mln loss 56 mln EPS loss Y3,667.30 loss Y3,861.03 loss Y1,218.16 loss Y259.38 Annual div -Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div nil
nil nil
NOTE - ECI Inc develops medicine..
* Q4 sales 38.4 million Swedish crowns ($4.32 million) versus 32.7 million crowns year ago
* Q2 2016/17 revenue 111.0 million Swedish crowns ($12.50 million) versus 11.2 million crowns year ago