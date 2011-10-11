Oct 11 (Reuters) -

ECI INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

May 31, 2011 May 31, 2010 May 31, 2012 Nov 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 148 mln 327 mln 441 mln

283 mln

(-54.5 pct) (+5.4 pct) (+337.8%)

(+751.8%) Operating loss 578 mln loss 703 mln loss 225 mln loss 25 mln Recurring loss 578 mln loss 749 mln loss 239 mln loss 33 mln Net loss 788 mln loss 780 mln loss 263 mln loss 56 mln EPS loss Y3,667.30 loss Y3,861.03 loss Y1,218.16 loss Y259.38 Annual div -Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div nil

nil nil

NOTE - ECI Inc develops medicine..

NOTE - ECI Inc develops medicine..