Nov 11 (Reuters) -
MINAMI-NIPPON BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 8.90
9.12 17.00
(-2.4 pct) (+3.0 pct) (-9.2%)
Recurring 490 mln 433 mln 1.30
(+13.1 pct) (+150.2 pct)
(-19.7%) Net 2.29
275 mln 2.70 (+733.4
pct) (-8.6 pct) (+146.8%) EPS
Y27.01 Y1.89 Y30.65
Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Minami-Nippon Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8554.TK1.