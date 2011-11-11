Nov 11 (Reuters) -

MINAMI-NIPPON BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 8.90 9.12 17.00 (-2.4 pct) (+3.0 pct) (-9.2%) Recurring 490 mln 433 mln 1.30

(+13.1 pct) (+150.2 pct) (-19.7%) Net 2.29 275 mln 2.70 (+733.4 pct) (-8.6 pct) (+146.8%) EPS

Y27.01 Y1.89 Y30.65

Annual div Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y5.00

NOTE - Minami-Nippon Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

