Nov 11 (Reuters) -

DAI-ICHI SEIKO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS Sales 20.95 24.92 (-15.9 pct) (+13.2 pct) Operating 2.51 4.95 (-49.4 pct) (+14.8 pct) Recurring 2.61 4.43 (-41.1 pct) (+11.6 pct) Net 1.60 2.59 (-38.2 pct) (+1.3 pct) EPS Y95.80 Y170.41 Annual div -Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00

NOTE - Dai-ichi Seiko Co Ltd is the full company name.

