Nov 11 (Reuters) -

PLAT'HOME CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 494 mln 702 mln 1.14 (-29.6 pct) (+38.7 pct) (-21.5%) Operating loss 223 mln loss 157 mln loss 365 mln

Recurring loss 225 mln loss 159 mln loss 372 mln Net loss 230 mln loss 179 mln loss 439 mln EPS loss Y18,210.62 loss Y14,119.85 loss Y34,615.99 Shares 13,588 13,588

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Plat'home Co Ltd offers computer systems integration and other computer-related services.

