Aug 11 (Reuters) -

D.WESTERN THERAPEUTICS INSTITUTE INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales

132 mln Operating loss 184 mln loss 203 mln loss 324 mln Recurring loss 183 mln loss 202 mln loss 323 mln

Net loss 184 mln loss 212 mln loss 325 mln EPS loss Y10.64 loss Y12.30 loss Y18.80 Shares 17 mln 17 mln Annual div nil

nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - D.Western Therapeutics Institute Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4576.TK1.