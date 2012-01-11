BRIEF-Leshi Internet Information and Technology proposes 2016 dividend payment
Feb 14 Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp Beijing :
Jan 11 (Reuters) -
CAVE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
May 31,2012 May 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.80 3.30 Operating
50 mln 310 mln Recurring 40 mln 300 mln Net 10 mln 180 mln
NOTE - Cave Co Ltd develops and distributes mobile phone-related entertainment contents.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3760.TK1.
Feb 14 Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp Beijing :
* Says the Lithuania-based unit established by co's unit MIMAKI EUROPE BV, enters into contract with UAB VEIKA on acquisition of eco-solvent digital ink manufacture and sale business and PVC digital media sale business
NEW YORK, Feb 13 A Norwegian elkhound, a pekingese, a miniature poodle and a German shepherd became the first four finalists at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog show on Monday, the opening night of the two-day competition.