Oct 11 (Reuters) -

CHIYODA INTEGRE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

17.55 19.94

(-11.9 pct) (+16.0 pct) Operating 33 mln 28 mln

(+19.2 pct) Recurring 997 mln 2.05

(-51.2 pct) (+733.5 pct) Net

211 mln 1.22

(-82.7 pct) EPS

Y15.53 Y88.41 Annual div

Y27.00 Y27.00 -Q2 div

nil nil nil -Q4 div Y27.00 Y27.00

NOTE - Chiyoda Integre Co Ltd is a manufacturer of mechanical components, mainly for audio and office automation euipment.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

