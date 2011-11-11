Nov 11 (Reuters) -

DAIDO SIGNAL CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 7.56 6.48 21.50 (+16.7 pct) (+1.0 pct) (+30.4%) Operating 78 mln 254 mln 600 mln

(-69.1 pct) (+136.1 pct) (-12.1%) Recurring 252 mln 463 mln 950 mln (-45.6 pct) (+297.5 pct) (-8.2%) Net

535 mln 335 mln 1.60

(+59.3 pct) (+460.6 pct) (+139.3%) EPS Y30.02 Y18.83 Y89.74 Annual div

Y7.00 Y7.00 -Q4 div Y7.00 Y7.00

NOTE - Daido Signal Co Ltd is a major maker of road signals.

