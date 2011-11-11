Nov 11 (Reuters) -
GRO-BELS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.07
6.08 11.50
(-33.1 pct) (-12.5 pct) (+28.8%)
Operating loss 13 mln prft 137 mln prft 400 mln
(+89.7%) Recurring loss 80 mln prft
71 mln prft 200 mln
(+97.9%) Net
loss 93 mln prft 75 mln prft 200 mln
(+85.3%)
EPS loss Y1.60 prft Y1.30
prft Y3.44 Shares 67 mln
59 mln Annual div
nil nil
-Q4 div nil nil
NOTE - Gro-BeLS Co Ltd makes housing-related equipment and
interior goods.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3528.TK1.