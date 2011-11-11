Nov 11 (Reuters) -

GRO-BELS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.07 6.08 11.50 (-33.1 pct) (-12.5 pct) (+28.8%) Operating loss 13 mln prft 137 mln prft 400 mln (+89.7%) Recurring loss 80 mln prft 71 mln prft 200 mln

(+97.9%) Net

loss 93 mln prft 75 mln prft 200 mln

(+85.3%)

EPS loss Y1.60 prft Y1.30 prft Y3.44 Shares 67 mln 59 mln Annual div

nil nil -Q4 div nil nil

NOTE - Gro-BeLS Co Ltd makes housing-related equipment and interior goods.

