RIKEN KEIKI CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.76 4.71 10.16 20.50 (+1.0 pct) (+12.5 pct) Operating 636 mln 664 mln 1.55

3.15 (-4.2 pct) (+113.0 pct)

Recurring 680 mln 669 mln 1.65 3.33 (+1.7 pct) (+92.9 pct) Net

438 mln 437 mln 1.10 2.19 (+0.1 pct) (+3.9 pct)

EPS Y18.88 Y18.85 Y47.38 Y94.33

NOTE - Riken Keiki Co Ltd is a major manufacturer of industrial gas detectors and gas measuring equipment.

