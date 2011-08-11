Aug 11 (Reuters) -
RIKEN KEIKI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.76
4.71 10.16 20.50
(+1.0 pct) (+12.5 pct)
Operating 636 mln 664 mln 1.55
3.15 (-4.2 pct) (+113.0 pct)
Recurring 680 mln
669 mln 1.65 3.33 (+1.7
pct) (+92.9 pct) Net
438 mln 437 mln 1.10
2.19 (+0.1 pct) (+3.9 pct)
EPS Y18.88
Y18.85 Y47.38 Y94.33
NOTE - Riken Keiki Co Ltd is a major manufacturer of
industrial gas detectors and gas measuring equipment.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
