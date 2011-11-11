Nov 11 (Reuters) -

OKUMURA CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 83.26 66.23 189.00 (+25.7 pct) (-4.6 pct) (-1.9%) Operating 285 mln 572 mln 1.25

(-50.2 pct) (-63.0%) Recurring 1.20 1.36 2.45 (-11.6 pct) (-45.6%) Net

946 mln 830 mln 2.35

(+13.9 pct) (-34.8%) EPS Y4.74 Y4.16 Y11.76 Annual div

Y9.00 Y9.00 -Q4 div Y9.00 Y9.00

NOTE - Okumura Corp is a general contractor.

