Nov 11 (Reuters) -

KAWASAKI THERMAL ENGINEERING CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 7.27 7.62 16.00 (-4.6 pct) (+4.5 pct) (+4.9%) Operating 68 mln 273 mln 402 mln

(-74.9 pct) (+30.7 pct) (-17.6%) Recurring loss 29 mln prft 271 mln prft 400 mln

(+28.4 pct) (-18.5%) Net

loss 28 mln loss 151 mln prft 210 mln EPS loss Y1.70 loss Y9.02 prft Y12.50

Shares 17 mln 17 mln

Annual div

Y3.00 Y3.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Kawasaki Thermal Engineering Co Ltd is a manufacturer of boilers.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6414.TK1.