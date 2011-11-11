Egyptians ditch imports and buy local as pound sinks
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
KAWASAKI THERMAL ENGINEERING CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 7.27 7.62 16.00 (-4.6 pct) (+4.5 pct) (+4.9%) Operating 68 mln 273 mln 402 mln
(-74.9 pct) (+30.7 pct) (-17.6%) Recurring loss 29 mln prft 271 mln prft 400 mln
(+28.4 pct) (-18.5%) Net
loss 28 mln loss 151 mln prft 210 mln EPS loss Y1.70 loss Y9.02 prft Y12.50
Shares 17 mln 17 mln
Annual div
Y3.00 Y3.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Kawasaki Thermal Engineering Co Ltd is a manufacturer of boilers.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6414.TK1.
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest