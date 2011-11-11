Nov 11 (Reuters) -

TOKYO CATHODE LABORATORY CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.84 4.82 Operating loss 245 mln prft 78 mln Recurring loss 266 mln prft 65 mln Net loss 297 mln prft 20 mln

NOTE - Tokyo Cathode Laboratory Co Ltd produces semiconductor testing equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6868.TK1.