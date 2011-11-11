Nov 11 (Reuters) -
KATO SANGYO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 702.41 665.64 725.00
360.00 (+5.5 pct) (+1.8 pct)
(+3.2%) (+3.1%)
Operating 10.66 9.32 11.05
5.43 (+14.5 pct) (+32.3 pct)
(+3.6%) (-0.1%)
Recurring 11.56 9.98 11.80
5.88 (+15.7 pct) (+26.7 pct)
(+2.1%) (0.0%)
Net 6.30 5.04 6.35
3.10 (+25.1 pct) (+19.7 pct)
(+0.8%) (+5.6%)
EPS Y168.23 Y134.44 Y169.54
Y82.77
Annual div Y42.00 Y33.50 Y42.00
-Q2 div Y17.00 Y13.50
Y21.00 -Q4 div Y25.00
Y20.00 Y21.00
NOTE - Kato Sangyo Co Ltd is a leading food wholesaler.
