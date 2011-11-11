Nov 11 (Reuters) -

KATO SANGYO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 702.41 665.64 725.00

360.00 (+5.5 pct) (+1.8 pct)

(+3.2%) (+3.1%) Operating 10.66 9.32 11.05

5.43 (+14.5 pct) (+32.3 pct)

(+3.6%) (-0.1%) Recurring 11.56 9.98 11.80

5.88 (+15.7 pct) (+26.7 pct)

(+2.1%) (0.0%) Net 6.30 5.04 6.35

3.10 (+25.1 pct) (+19.7 pct)

(+0.8%) (+5.6%) EPS Y168.23 Y134.44 Y169.54

Y82.77 Annual div Y42.00 Y33.50 Y42.00

-Q2 div Y17.00 Y13.50

Y21.00 -Q4 div Y25.00 Y20.00 Y21.00

NOTE - Kato Sangyo Co Ltd is a leading food wholesaler.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9869.TK1.