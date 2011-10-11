Oct 11 (Reuters) -

SAIZERIYA CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 99.86 99.46 105.80

50.05 (+0.4 pct) (+12.6 pct)

(+5.9%) (+5.4%) Operating 11.55 14.37 12.50

5.01 (-19.6 pct) (+56.7 pct)

(+8.2%) (-0.8%) Recurring 11.98 14.02 12.80

5.25 (-14.5 pct)

(+6.8%) (-0.5%) Net 5.87 7.84 6.80

2.80 (-25.1 pct)

(+15.8%) (+22.3%) EPS Y115.37 Y153.40 Y133.55

Y54.99 EPS Y153.39

Annual div Y18.00 Y18.00

Y18.00 -Q4 div Y18.00 Y18.00 Y18.00

NOTE - Saizeriya Co Ltd is an Italian restaurant chain.

