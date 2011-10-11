France's Hermes keeps goals after Q4 sales rise 6.6 pct
PARIS, Feb 8 French luxury goods group Hermes said on Wednesday that sales growth rose 6.6 percent in the fourth quarter, at constant exchange rates, coming close to market expectations.
Oct 11 (Reuters) -
SAIZERIYA CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 99.86 99.46 105.80
50.05 (+0.4 pct) (+12.6 pct)
(+5.9%) (+5.4%) Operating 11.55 14.37 12.50
5.01 (-19.6 pct) (+56.7 pct)
(+8.2%) (-0.8%) Recurring 11.98 14.02 12.80
5.25 (-14.5 pct)
(+6.8%) (-0.5%) Net 5.87 7.84 6.80
2.80 (-25.1 pct)
(+15.8%) (+22.3%) EPS Y115.37 Y153.40 Y133.55
Y54.99 EPS Y153.39
Annual div Y18.00 Y18.00
Y18.00 -Q4 div Y18.00 Y18.00 Y18.00
NOTE - Saizeriya Co Ltd is an Italian restaurant chain.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7581.TK1.
PARIS, Feb 8 French luxury goods group Hermes said on Wednesday that sales growth rose 6.6 percent in the fourth quarter, at constant exchange rates, coming close to market expectations.
KARACHI, Feb 8 For years, violence kept most of Pakistan's aspiring young musicians from following their dreams, whether the threat of Taliban militant attacks or gang wars in the crowded southern port city of Karachi.
* Q1 adjusted EBITA 132 mln eur vs Reuters poll avg 127 mln eur