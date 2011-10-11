France's Hermes keeps goals after Q4 sales rise 6.6 pct
PARIS, Feb 8 French luxury goods group Hermes said on Wednesday that sales growth rose 6.6 percent in the fourth quarter, at constant exchange rates, coming close to market expectations.
Oct 11 (Reuters) -
SK JAPAN CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Aug 31,2011 Aug 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.30 4.68 Operating
87 mln 122 mln Recurring 81 mln 123 mln Net 50 mln 108 mln
NOTE - SK Japan Co Ltd is a wholesaler of stuffed toys and accessories. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7608.TK1.
PARIS, Feb 8 French luxury goods group Hermes said on Wednesday that sales growth rose 6.6 percent in the fourth quarter, at constant exchange rates, coming close to market expectations.
KARACHI, Feb 8 For years, violence kept most of Pakistan's aspiring young musicians from following their dreams, whether the threat of Taliban militant attacks or gang wars in the crowded southern port city of Karachi.
* Q1 adjusted EBITA 132 mln eur vs Reuters poll avg 127 mln eur