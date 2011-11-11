Nov 11 (Reuters) -
STARTS PUBLISHING CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
2.61 2.52 4.00
(+3.3 pct) (+2.9 pct)
Operating 359 mln 163 mln 380 mln
(+120.2 pct) (+53.9 pct)
Recurring 376 mln 183 mln 400 mln
(+105.3 pct) (+37.7 pct)
Net 265 mln 119 mln 250 mln
(+121.2 pct) (+58.8 pct)
EPS Y13,824.19 Y6,249.03 Y13,020.83
NOTE - Starts Publishing Corp is a publishing company.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7849.TK1.