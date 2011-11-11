Nov 11 (Reuters) -

STARTS PUBLISHING CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

2.61 2.52 4.00

(+3.3 pct) (+2.9 pct) Operating 359 mln 163 mln 380 mln

(+120.2 pct) (+53.9 pct) Recurring 376 mln 183 mln 400 mln

(+105.3 pct) (+37.7 pct) Net 265 mln 119 mln 250 mln

(+121.2 pct) (+58.8 pct) EPS Y13,824.19 Y6,249.03 Y13,020.83

NOTE - Starts Publishing Corp is a publishing company.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

