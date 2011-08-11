UPDATE 1-S.Korea on high alert as 2nd strain of foot-and-mouth disease confirmed
* Seeks to import more vaccines (Recasts with highest alert status, adds comments)
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
NIHON INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Mar 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2009 Jun 30, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
595 mln 89 mln 1.81
(+567.4 pct) (-81.8 pct) Operating loss 233 mln loss 135 mln loss 176 mln Recurring loss 237 mln loss 129 mln loss 182 mln Net loss 257 mln loss 190 mln loss 188 mln EPS loss Y1,287.20 loss Y1,847.72 loss Y728.40
NOTE - Nihon Industrial Holdings Co Ltd is a software developer.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4352.TK1.
* Seeks to import more vaccines (Recasts with highest alert status, adds comments)
Feb 9 Boeing Co has won an order to supply wide-body planes to Singapore Airlines Ltd, a source familiar with the matter said.
Feb 9 British packaging company RPC Group Plc said on Thursday it would acquire Letica Group, a U.S.-based maker of plastic packaging and food service products, for up to 511 million pounds ($640 million) to expand outside Europe.