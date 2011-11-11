Nov 11 (Reuters) -

KUMAGAI GUMI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Recurring 1.20 2.50 Net 1.50 1.50 NOTE - Kumagai Gumi Co Ltd is a general contractor with strength in large-scale civil engineering. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1861.TK1.