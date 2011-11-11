Nov 11 (Reuters) -

MARUMAN & CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

6.57 7.19

(-8.6 pct) (+122.8 pct) Operating 389 mln 589 mln

(-33.8 pct) Recurring 298 mln 526 mln

(-43.3 pct) Net

24 mln 899 mln

(-97.3 pct) EPS

Y2.33 Y84.66 Annual div

nil nil Y5.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div nil nil Y5.00

NOTE - Maruman & Co Ltd is the distributor of golf-related products..

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7834.TK1.