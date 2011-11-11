Nov 11 (Reuters) -
MARUMAN & CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
6.57 7.19
(-8.6 pct) (+122.8 pct)
Operating 389 mln 589 mln
(-33.8 pct)
Recurring 298 mln 526 mln
(-43.3 pct) Net
24 mln 899 mln
(-97.3 pct) EPS
Y2.33 Y84.66 Annual div
nil nil Y5.00
-Q2 div nil nil nil
-Q4 div nil nil Y5.00
NOTE - Maruman & Co Ltd is the distributor of golf-related
products..
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
