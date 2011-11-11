Nov 11 (Reuters) -

Y. A. C. CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.58 4.63 19.00 (+42.3 pct) (+36.2 pct) (+65.2%) Operating 181 mln 357 mln 1.65

(-49.2 pct) (+135.9%) Recurring 162 mln 360 mln 1.60 (-54.9 pct) (+120.1%) Net

308 mln 111 mln 900 mln

(+177.6 pct) (+127.3%) EPS Y33.41 Y11.97 Y96.80 Annual div

Y20.00 Y20.00 -Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y10.00

NOTE - Y. A. C. Co Ltd is a machinery maker.

