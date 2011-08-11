BRIEF-GfK says Michael Dell's stake grows to 10.1 pct
* Says Michael Dell's holding in company has risen to 10.07 percent as of Feb. 7 from 9.8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
GAIA HOLDINGS CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 10.89 9.50 Operating 413 mln 350 mln Recurring 380 mln 270 mln Net 59 mln 25 mln
NOTE - Gaia Holdings Corp engages in R&D and sales of computer software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3727.TK1.
* Says Michael Dell's holding in company has risen to 10.07 percent as of Feb. 7 from 9.8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says all of its previously announced 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed as of Feb. 9
* Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger Source text: [Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger - Shoppers in India given a chance to pick the TommyXGigi collection straight off the ramp from the show in Los Angeles] Further company coverage: