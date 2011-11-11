Nov 11 (Reuters) -
TYK CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 10.01
9.51 19.70
(+5.3 pct) (+31.0 pct) (+2.0%)
Operating 920 mln 742 mln 1.30
(+23.9 pct)
(+14.4%) Recurring 847 mln
588 mln 1.30 (+43.9
pct) (+34.1%) Net
506 mln 403 mln 700 mln
(+25.6 pct)
(+3.6%) EPS Y11.27
Y8.97 Y15.57 Annual div
Y2.00 Y2.00
-Q2 div Y1.00 Y1.00
-Q4 div Y1.00
Y1.00
NOTE - TYK Corp manufactures firebricks mainly for the
steel industry.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5363.TK1.