Nov 11 (Reuters) -

HYBRID SERVICE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

15.17 14.78 21.10

(+2.6 pct) (+0.2 pct) Operating 159 mln 61 mln 241 mln

(+157.4 pct) (-21.0 pct) Recurring 131 mln 15 mln 182 mln

(+765.0 pct) (-70.6 pct) Net 85 mln 12 mln 88 mln

(+598.9 pct) EPS Y1,713.91 Y225.02 Y1,770.55

NOTE - Hybrid Service Co Ltd sells supplies for office equipment, such as toner cartridges for computer printers..

