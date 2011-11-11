Egyptians ditch imports and buy local as pound sinks
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
ASIA AIR SURVEY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 18.04 23.06 19.00
10.80 (-21.8 pct) (+33.9 pct)
(+5.3%) (+1.7%) Operating 221 mln 1.30 380 mln
550 mln
(-83.0 pct) (+71.6%)
(-35.6%) Recurring 157 mln 1.28 350 mln
510 mln
(-87.6 pct) (+122.0%)
(-38.5%) Net 25 mln 1.03 290 mln
480 mln
(-97.5 pct)
(-34.6%) EPS Y1.63 Y71.18 Y18.64
Y30.85 Annual div Y3.00 Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y3.00 Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Asia Air Survey Co Ltd is an aerial survey and construction consulting company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9233.TK1.
