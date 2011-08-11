BRIEF-Borosil Glass Works Dec-qtr profit rises
* Dec quarter net profit 970.6 million rupees versus 113.6 million rupees year ago
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
MEDICAL & BIOLOGICAL LABORATORIES CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.52 1.45 3.07 6.52 (+4.3 pct) (+6.8 pct) Operating 67 mln 69 mln 59 mln
347 mln
(-3.7 pct)
Recurring 60 mln 16 mln
10 mln 233 mln
(+273.4 pct) (-66.8 pct)
Net 71 mln 10 mln
4 mln 186 mln
(+595.1 pct) (-69.8 pct)
EPS Y4.16 Y0.60
Y0.29 Y10.90
NOTE - Medical & Biological Laboratories Co Ltd produces clinical reagents and basic research reagents.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4557.TK1.
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement of deal regarding commencement of Slovenian Epilepsy Clinical Tests with Medicinal Cannabis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dec quarter net profit 96.5 million rupees versus 86.8 million rupees year ago