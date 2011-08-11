Aug 11 (Reuters) -

MEDICAL & BIOLOGICAL LABORATORIES CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.52 1.45 3.07 6.52 (+4.3 pct) (+6.8 pct) Operating 67 mln 69 mln 59 mln

347 mln

(-3.7 pct)

Recurring 60 mln 16 mln

10 mln 233 mln

(+273.4 pct) (-66.8 pct)

Net 71 mln 10 mln

4 mln 186 mln

(+595.1 pct) (-69.8 pct)

EPS Y4.16 Y0.60

Y0.29 Y10.90

NOTE - Medical & Biological Laboratories Co Ltd produces clinical reagents and basic research reagents.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4557.TK1.