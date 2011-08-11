BRIEF-Sports Seoul issues 15th series convertible bonds worth 2 bln won
* Says all of its previously announced 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed as of Feb. 9
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
DIGITAL GARAGE INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
9.26 7.55
(+22.7 pct) (+38.7 pct) Operating loss 429 mln loss 786 mln Recurring loss 165 mln loss 662 mln Net
loss 295 mln loss 2.50 EPS
loss Y1,599.97 loss Y13,523.69 Annual div
nil nil -Q2 div
nil nil nil -Q4 div nil nil
NOTE - Digital Garage Inc offers Internet-related services .
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
