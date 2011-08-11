Aug 11 (Reuters) -

DIGITAL GARAGE INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

9.26 7.55

(+22.7 pct) (+38.7 pct) Operating loss 429 mln loss 786 mln Recurring loss 165 mln loss 662 mln Net

loss 295 mln loss 2.50 EPS

loss Y1,599.97 loss Y13,523.69 Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div

nil nil nil -Q4 div nil nil

NOTE - Digital Garage Inc offers Internet-related services .

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

