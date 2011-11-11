Egyptians ditch imports and buy local as pound sinks
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
SANKYO FRONTIER CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 16.46
26.70 Operating 3.18 4.30 Recurring 3.18 4.20
Net 1.68 2.20 EPS Y75.91
Y99.66 Annual div
Y20.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div Y13.75 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y6.25
NOTE - Sankyo Frontier Co Ltd is a major leasing company of unit houses.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9639.TK1.
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest